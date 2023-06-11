Steve Stricker wins 2023 American Family Championship

 Skip to main content
Steve Stricker wins American Family Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- Steve Stricker won his hometown tournament for the first time on Sunday, taking the American Family Championship. He shot a 69 in the final round for a tournament total -18.

Stricker went into the final round tied for the lead, but three birdies in the first nine holes helped solidify his win.

Stricker, the current Charles Schwab Cup leader, has now won four events on the year. He's finished in the top 10 in all eleven tournaments he's played in 2023.

