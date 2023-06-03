Still hot, but turning drier this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The weekend stays hot, but there is relief in sight next workweek.
Temperatures today get to the low 90s this afternoon, and with lower humidity as winds shift out of the northeast, it'll be mainly dry. Not as hot Sunday in the mid to upper 80s with dry weather continuing.
A shower or storm will be possible Monday and Tuesday, but coverage will be very limited. This is associated with an incoming cold front so temperatures go from the mid to upper 80s Monday down to the upper 70s Tuesday.
Even milder by midweek with highs only in the mid 70s. Upper 70s to low 80s return by Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine and unfortunately no rain chances. Drought conditions will slowly form in our dry set up in the coming weeks.