Still mild, but cloudier with isolated rain chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Hope you enjoyed yesterday's sunshine; cloudy skies are back to end the workweek.
Temps stay mild through Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s with an isolated shower chance this afternoon through tomorrow. Highest chance for some rain will be south of Madison near the state line.
Highs climb to the mid 60s for Mother's Day weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday before clouds build back in on the holiday. A huge warm up is on the way next workweek with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and a slight chance for storms.