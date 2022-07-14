Stolen Buddha statue found in Lake Monona, returned to owner

MADISON (WKOW) — A 200-pound Buddha statue was returned to its owner after being spotted underwater in downtown Madison.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the statue had been reported stolen to the Madison Police Department on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail deputies were informed the statue was spotted in Lake Monona near S. Blount Street. The statue was in about five feet of water.
The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the statue Thursday morning, and were "happy to return the statue to the rightful owner."
If you have information on this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.