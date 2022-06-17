Stolen car crashes into Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) — Early Friday morning, a Madison couple woke up to an SUV crashing into their home.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to the home at the intersection of Rowley Avenue and South Spooner Street around 4:30 a.m.
By the time officers arrived, no one was in the crashed vehicle. Fryer said the officers "quickly" realized the vehicle was probably stolen because of a smashed back window.
The car had not yet been reported as stolen, but police were able to locate the owner who confirmed she didn't give anyone permission to take her car.