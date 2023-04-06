Stolen gun found during OWI arrest Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police recovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers stopped a car at the intersection of E. Washington Avenue and N. Paterson Street shortly after midnight.
The driver admitted to police he had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before getting behind the wheel.
When authorities searched the car, Fryer said they found a stolen gun beneath a floor mat.
The driver was arrested on several charges, including third-offense OWI, felon in possession of a fire arm and possessing a stolen gun.
Fryer said the man was out on a signature bond for being a felon in possession of a firearm in a different agency's case.