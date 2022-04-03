Stolen puppy returned to Wisconsin Dells family

(WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells-area family has been reunited with their stolen puppy, Maybel.
The owner, Kraig Knudson, posted the update on his Facebook page Saturday night.
"We want to thank everyone for [their] help love, support, prayers and shares. We could not have found Maybel without all of you," he wrote. "We are forever grateful. We found our needle in the haystack!"
Police think the dog was stolen during a series of vehicle break-ins in the Lake Delton area near the Outlets at the Dells.
Maybel's family offered a reward for her safe return.
We are working to contact Knudson to learn more about how and where Maybel was found.