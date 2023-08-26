Stolen semi chase: Authorities release new details

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Authorities released new details Saturday about a stolen semi involved in a chase Friday that ended with a fire and crash north of Wisconsin Dells.
The semitruck, which lacked a trailer during the Friday afternoon chase, had been reported stolen out of Chippewa County, the Wisconsin State Patrol told 27 News.
The chase began in Jackson County after callers reported the semi driving erratically.
The male driver of the semi had a female passenger who knew the driver and got into the truck willingly but, "was in distress," during the chase and called 9-1-1 multiple times.
Authorities from multiple agencies participated in the chase, including an armored vehicle from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.
Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol used spike strips three times, popping all of the truck's tires. The driver soldiered on, driving at highway speeds on nothing but metal rims.
The trucks threw off sparks, and then eventually oil, leaving a mile-long slick in its path that needed to be cleaned up before the interstate could reopen.
Finally, near the 84 mile-marker, the truck caught fire and then crashed.
Troopers arrested the driver. Authorities are withholding the man's name, citing an ongoing investigation.
The woman passenger in the truck got out safely, following the crash.
No one was hurt.