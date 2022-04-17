Store sells supplies to make traditional Ukrainian Easter Eggs to benefit refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the war rages on in Ukraine, a Madison business is uplifting the culture and history of the nation under attack through traditional Ukrainian Easter Eggs.
Orange Tree Imports has been selling the supplies to make traditional Easter eggs for four decades now. This year though, co-owner Carol "Orange" Shroeder said that they are donating all the proceeds to a charity that helps refugees.
"When the crisis happened with Russian aggression and Ukraine, we felt terrible. We feel a certain kinship with the culture and people of that area, so we decided that this year we would continue to sell these supplies but 100% of the proceeds would go to the International Rescue Committee," Shroeder said.
So far, Shroeder said they have already sold out a number of times. Despite this, they will continue selling the Easter egg making supplies beyond Easter.
"Every year, someone wants to try it," Shroeder said. "Its a unique method."
Orange Tree Imports is also selling sunflower keychains to honor Ukraine's national flower. If you donate to their cause, Shroeder said you will get one for free.