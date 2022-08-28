Storm chances continue into Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms moved over southern Wisconsin this afternoon. This activity has now moved east of the viewing area.
Overnight southern Wisconsin will briefly dry out before shower and storms along a cold front move through. Well after the midnight hour, these storms may impact your Monday morning commute before moving out mid morning.
After that rain ends... we remain dry through the final days of August and the start of September. It will be a very pleasant stretch with sunny skies and comfortable conditions daily right into next weekend.