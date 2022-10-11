Storm chances possible into Wednesday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A few showers will continue through Tuesday evening with temperatures hanging out in the middle 60s.
Expect a much higher chance for showers and storms after midnight as the main cold front pushes in. Storms will weaken as they move in, but a couple of briefly high wind gusts and hail will be possible. Shower and storms look likely Wednesday morning, too before tapering midday or early afternoon.
Temperatures turn much cooler tomorrow in the low to mid 60s as winds shift from the west gusting up to 30 mph. We'll fall to the low 50s Thursday and approach freezing by daybreak Friday.