Storm chances return later this holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It won't be a washout, but we may be dodging a few showers and storms later this weekend.
Today, we dry off with lower humidity and temps only in the low 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Cooler tonight in the upper 50s and low 60s, so you can turn off the A/C.
Mostly to partly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 80s ahead of a slight chance for storms late Saturday evening and overnight. Back to a drier trend Sunday in the mid 80s before increasing storm chances the later in the day we get on the 4th of July.
Daily storm chances stick around through next workweek as our weather pattern turns more active. We need the rain as we are still experiencing abnormally dry conditions. The rain forecast estimate shows a bulls-eye of 1.5-3.0" of rain over the next week.