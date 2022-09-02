Storm chances to kick off the holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a dry week, rain is back as a couple of weather systems move into Wisconsin.
The first is a weak area of low pressure causing isolated showers & t-showers through the early afternoon. Otherwise, today will be warm in the mid 80s with a bit more humidity and a wind developing from the southwest gusting up to 25 mph.
A cold front associated with another low pressure system will move in tonight bringing a few more showers and storms with temps in the mid 60s. Isolated shower and storm chances continue tomorrow, mainly farther south and southeast as the cold front moves through. It'll be milder in the mid to upper 70s with humidity sticking around one more day.
We dry off with more comfortable conditions the rest of the holiday weekend. Mid to upper 70s Sunday with partly sunny skies and increasing sunshine Labor Day in the upper 70s and low 80s.