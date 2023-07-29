Storm damages homes, closes Baraboo streets, zoo

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The City of Baraboo spent much of Saturday cleaning up after Friday night's severe storms produced high winds and torrential rainfall.
The winds, which the National Weather Service estimated could have reached speeds up to 70 mph, knocked over some trees and snapped limbs off of others.
One of those limbs landed on Michael Szolwinski's roof. The Baraboo resident said he sheltered in the interior of his home while the storm buffeted his 100-year-old walls.
"The wind picked up and it was coming at about I'd say 65 mph," Szolwinski said. "Rain was going sideways."
The sound of the branch was all he needed to hear to know there was damage to his house. The daylight revealed the extent of the storm's impact: a gutter tore from his roof and took the fascia board with it.
The rain infiltrated the new gap in his siding and caused water damage to his kitchen wall. Szolwinski left the mess as is, waiting for the insurance adjuster to take a look.
Damage similar to his played out across Baraboo. The city closed streets due to down trees.
Alliant Energy trucks stopped every block in some places to assess the situation. In at least one case, the wind entangled a branch in powerlines.
A metal shed did not survive after it hitched a ride on the wind. A heap of the twisted siding blocked the sidewalk just outside of Ochsner Park.
The Ochsner Park Zoo announced on Facebook that it would not open Saturday. Too many down limbs presented a hazard to potential attendees. The animals made it through the night unscathed, a post on the zoo's Facebook page said.
Sauk County dispatchers said they were unaware of any people harmed by the storm.