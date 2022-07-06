 Skip to main content
Storm threat ends with milder temperatures ahead

Day Planner

MADISON (WKOW) - Just an isolated shower early otherwise, a more comfortable day ahead with lower temps and humidity.

It'll still be a bit muggy, but no where as oppressive as yesterday's soupy feel. High temps will only hit 80° under partly sunny skies. Temps fall to the mid 60s tonight.

Humidity creeps up tomorrow with highs around 80° again with a few showers and storms returning, but there is not threat of severe weather. We dry off Friday in the upper 70s setting the stage for a beautiful weekend in the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Another chance for storms by late Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

