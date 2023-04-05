Storm threat has ended with dry weather the rest of the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After rounds of severe storms the past day, our weather is turning quieter the rest of the outlook.
A cold front will cause temps to fall through the day. We'll start in the mid 50s to low 60s and fall to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, though sunshine will return. However, we'll stay breezy with winds shifting from the west gusting up to 30 mph.
Temperatures fall below freezing tonight and we stay breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday. We warm up day-by-day after that. Mid 50s on Friday, upper 50s Saturday and jump to the mid 60s Easter Sunday. Isolated rain chances return Sunday night and Monday with the warmest weather of the year early next week with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s!