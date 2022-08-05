Storm threat rises as heat builds on Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Highs push well into the 90s Saturday which will spark a chance of storms as the sun sets Saturday night.
Right now it looks like most if not all the rain will hold off on Saturday. The best chance of a storm before 6 PM would be west of Madison closer to La Crosse. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90-92 range.
Storms become likely after midnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Storms will remain on and off throughout the day Sunday, so make sure to have backup plans.
The skies clear on Monday with highs in the middle 70s!