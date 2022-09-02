 Skip to main content
Storms and showers possible on yet another Saturday

Futuretrack

MADISON (WKOW) - We are tracking a chance of storms moving in from central WI overnight into Saturday morning. 

Most of the storms will weaken but a few showers will be possible as you wake up Saturday. 

The best chance of storms is from 9 AM - 3 PM as this slow boundary will move through southern WI. 

By the afternoon most of the rain will be done, but highs will only make it into the low 70s Saturday. 

Much nicer weather is on tap Sunday and Monday as we dry out with highs staying in the 70s. 

