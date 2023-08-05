Storms holding off until later tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The weekend is calm and dry until Sunday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s this afternoon with partly sunny skies and a calm wind out of the east. We'll cool into the middle 60s overnight. Tomorrow will see more cloud cover as we warm into the low 80s early tomorrow afternoon, ahead of our next rain chance.
Scattered showers and storms will begin Sunday afternoon/evening and stick with us though the overnight hours and a good chunk of Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has moved the severe threat for late tomorrow to our south, but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out, especially near the WI-IL border.
Temperatures will only warm into the 70s on Monday as this system slowly pushes east. We'll be sunny and seasonal for Tuesday ahead of more rain chances through the latter half of the week.