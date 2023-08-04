Storms likely later this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The next couple of days will be dry ahead of a wet end to the weekend with a severe weather threat.
Humidity will fall through Friday with temps staying warm in the mid 80s with a sun-cloud mix. Conditions cool to the upper 50s and low 60s tonight ahead of low to mid 80s returning Saturday.
By Sunday, storm chances return, especially in the afternoon and evening, and they could be severe with a gusty wind, hail and even a tornado threat. Highest chance for severe weather is farther southeast and into Illinois. Temps will be mild in the low 80s, but it will be very humid as well.
Dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday in the low 80s with another shot at storms later Wednesday.