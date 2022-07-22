Storms likely this weekend, possibly severe

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The risk for severe weather is increasing tonight and especially on Saturday.
An isolated strong storm is possible after 8 pm this evening with a level 1 risk for mainly Madison and areas southward. A high wind gust, hail or heavy downpour is possible. Otherwise, it's plenty warm in the upper 80s today under mostly sunny skies and just a stray shower chance during the day.
The heat and humidity surges tomorrow in the low 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Storms may develop after 4 pm, with higher likelihood after 8 pm with all modes of severe weather possible, including a couple of tornadoes. The highest risk is north and northwest of Madison into west-central Wisconsin. Stay updated with the forecast and have a way to get alerts.