Storms move in Friday night

MADISON (WKOW) - Storms have developed in Iowa and will move into Western WI late Friday evening. It looks like most of us will pick up rain by midnight Friday late into Saturday morning.
Saturday looks wet and cooler in the low to mid 70s with a few showers and t-showers in the morning before more develop in the afternoon and evening as the main low pressure system cuts through the region.
On its backside Sunday, we'll be drier with just the possibility of a couple more showers popping up. Rain totals will range from 1/10-1/2 in. widespread with hot spots getting 1-2 in. Dry and sunny for the first half of next workweek with temperatures rebounding to the low 80s.