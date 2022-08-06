 Skip to main content
.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south
central Wisconsin this evening, with slow-moving cells repeatedly
tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our
atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There
could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours
tomorrow, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is
likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are
favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on
where the rounds of storms line up.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette,
Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and
Jefferson.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with
high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday
morning. The general expectation is for the first round to
occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening
into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall
amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Storms move in late tonight

heat indices

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire viewing are through Monday morning. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain will be possible over the two day period. 

Lows will stay around 80 degrees tonight with rain likely after midnight. The best chance of severe weather is going to be west of Madison close to La Crosse. 

Winds could gust over 60 mph with small hail. 

After 2 AM the threat turns over to an all rain evening with rain letting up a bit Sunday afternoon. This could give you a chance to get outside for a bit before rain moves back in late Sunday into Monday. 

