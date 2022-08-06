Storms move in late tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire viewing are through Monday morning. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain will be possible over the two day period.
Lows will stay around 80 degrees tonight with rain likely after midnight. The best chance of severe weather is going to be west of Madison close to La Crosse.
Winds could gust over 60 mph with small hail.
After 2 AM the threat turns over to an all rain evening with rain letting up a bit Sunday afternoon. This could give you a chance to get outside for a bit before rain moves back in late Sunday into Monday.