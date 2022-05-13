 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Oregon to near Lake Summerset. Movement
was north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Eastern Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, Monona,
Evansville, Brodhead, Cottage Grove, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany,
Footville, Newark, Magnolia, Utica, Attica, Cooksville, Juda and
Avon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Storms move through Friday night

  • Updated
severe risk

A Severe threat is possible during the late evening hours Friday as a line of storms is developing near Monroe in Green County.

Anything West of Green county and Dane county will only see a few showers, with the severe threat East of Madison. This does include the Janesville area. 

Storms will be ongoing from 6-10 PM with the severe threat mainly from 7-9 PM. The main hazard with the storms will be damaging winds and hail. Tornado threats are very low.

Storms will weaken into the overnight hours tonight with just a few showers possible Saturday early morning. 

Expect clouds to hang around on Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the low to mid 80s with much lower humidity. I cannot totally rule out an isolated storm Saturday night West of Madison, but most will stay dry!