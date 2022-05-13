Storms move through Friday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A Severe threat is possible during the late evening hours Friday as a line of storms is developing near Monroe in Green County.
Anything West of Green county and Dane county will only see a few showers, with the severe threat East of Madison. This does include the Janesville area.
Storms will be ongoing from 6-10 PM with the severe threat mainly from 7-9 PM. The main hazard with the storms will be damaging winds and hail. Tornado threats are very low.
Storms will weaken into the overnight hours tonight with just a few showers possible Saturday early morning.
Expect clouds to hang around on Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the low to mid 80s with much lower humidity. I cannot totally rule out an isolated storm Saturday night West of Madison, but most will stay dry!