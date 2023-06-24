 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Storms move through southern Wisconsin Saturday night

futuretrack

The threat for rain has finally returned to southern Wisconsin as a low pressure system moves through the Plains and the Midwest. Not only will it bring the threat for showers and storms, some could be severe, it'll also bring fresh air. 

Showers and thunderstorms will enter into western Wisconsin between 5-8pm and continue to slide their way eastward overnight into early Sunday morning. Some of these storms may be severe early with wind and hail being the main threats. However, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Throughout Sunday, the threat for thunderstorms will diminish as our winds turn from the south to the west. We'll keep scattered rain chances on Sunday with highs expected in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers continue overnight into Monday, especially early. Winds will remain breezy on Monday too. 

Rain totals will depend on if you're hit once, twice or more. Most likely, folks will accumulated around a quarter of an inch. However, those who are hit multiple times could see upwards of an inch of rain. 