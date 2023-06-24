Storms move through southern Wisconsin Saturday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The threat for rain has finally returned to southern Wisconsin as a low pressure system moves through the Plains and the Midwest. Not only will it bring the threat for showers and storms, some could be severe, it'll also bring fresh air.
Showers and thunderstorms will enter into western Wisconsin between 5-8pm and continue to slide their way eastward overnight into early Sunday morning. Some of these storms may be severe early with wind and hail being the main threats. However, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
Throughout Sunday, the threat for thunderstorms will diminish as our winds turn from the south to the west. We'll keep scattered rain chances on Sunday with highs expected in the upper 70s.
Scattered showers continue overnight into Monday, especially early. Winds will remain breezy on Monday too.
Rain totals will depend on if you're hit once, twice or more. Most likely, folks will accumulated around a quarter of an inch. However, those who are hit multiple times could see upwards of an inch of rain.