Storms possible as early as Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -
A few storms are already moving in to parts of western WI tonight into Friday morning. The best chance of rain will be mainly west of Madison through Friday morning.
An isolated shower or storm will be possible all day on Friday, but I still think the skies will be partly sunny with a lot of dry time and highs in the low 80s.
Our best chance for showers and a few storms across the region will be Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening with 1/3-3/4" of new totals possible and highs in the mid 70s. Drier Sunday with just an isolated shower in the morning with temps in the mid to upper 70s.
Plenty of sunshine and a drier stretch of weather next workweek in the low 80s.