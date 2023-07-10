 Skip to main content
Storms possible north tonight, better rain chance into Wednesday

Rain Chance Graph

MADISON (WKOW) - Thunderstorms are possible for some us tonight, but all of southern Wisconsin has a better chance for rain by Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Monday afternoon with a persistent southwest breeze. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a storm system from the north.

Parts of Juneau and Adams counties are under a slight risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight, but we'll be tracking the weakening trend of these storms as they progress to the south. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible until about 6 a.m. for the rest of us.

Tuesday will be dry and a little cooler, but rain chances increase Tuesday night and into Wednesday. More widespread rain will be possible into Wednesday as we only warm into the 70s.

Weather forecast 11am 7/10/2023

