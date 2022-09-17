Storms possible overnight into Sunday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Storms are starting to develop in Iowa and are heading into SW Wisconsin late tonight. A few of storms will be strong with the best chance of these storms mainly west of Madison.
Most of the rain from overnight will wrap up by 10 AM Sunday. It looks like a large gap without rain is expected during the day. A few off and on Showers will be possible Sunday but for the most part it's looking like a great day. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.
Perfect weather is back Monday with highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.