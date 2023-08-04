Storms possible Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
Friday is going to be a quiet start to a weekend that may end with possible severe storms. A low pressure system is expected to move through Wisconsin Sunday and possibly bring Wisconsin its next chance for rain as well as severe weather.
Friday evening and night is going to be quiet with partly cloudy conditions expected. Temperatures are going to settle into the 60s with light winds.
Saturday is going to be mostly to partly sunny with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s. Winds are going to be east but they'll steadily turn out of the southeast by the time Sunday rolls around.
Sunday will be cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. There's a chance for isolated showers/storms Sunday morning however, the best chance for more widespread storms as well as severe storms is going to be in the evening into Sunday night.
As of Friday, the main threats are going to be hail as well as strong wind gusts.