Storms spur several tornadoes in southeastern Wisconsin

(WKOW) — The National Weather Service is reporting several confirmed tornadoes after storms moved through southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.
NWS Milwaukee issued tornado warnings for Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Racine, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties starting around 11:30 a.m. Most of the warnings expired by 12:15 p.m., but the warning in Milwaukee was extended to 12:45 p.m.
NWS indicates a tornado seen in Whitewater had an "observed rotation/condensation funnel in contact with the ground" near Highway 12 and 59. Other damage reports are near Elkhorn, Burlington, Pewaukee, Franksville and Brown Deer. The NWS has confirmed at least three tornadoes.
Walworth County Emergency Management told 27 News there's storm damage in the northeastern part of the county.
The NWS plans to survey damage Thursday.