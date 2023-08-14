 Skip to main content
Storms to bring heavy rain through a cooler Monday

Flood Watch
Alexis Clemons

FLOOD WATCH FOR COLUMBIA, DANE, DODGE, JEFFERSON, ROCK AND WALWORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 11 PM

MADISON (WKOW) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms dropped 2-4" of rainfall across much southern Wisconsin today. Most of this rain fell this morning.

Much of south central Wisconsin saw a lull in the activity this afternoon. However, scattered showers and storms are still expected this evening as low pressure moves eastward. Some of these storms may produce locally heavy rainfall.

