Storms to bring heavy rain through a cooler Monday

FLOOD WATCH FOR COLUMBIA, DANE, DODGE, JEFFERSON, ROCK AND WALWORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 11 PM
MADISON (WKOW) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms dropped 2-4" of rainfall across much southern Wisconsin today. Most of this rain fell this morning.
Much of south central Wisconsin saw a lull in the activity this afternoon. However, scattered showers and storms are still expected this evening as low pressure moves eastward. Some of these storms may produce locally heavy rainfall.