Stoughton farmer looks at the bright side after tornado damages farmland, equipment

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Eugene Friede has put more than a decade of heart and soul into his farm in Stoughton.
"I enjoy the fresh air. I enjoy working with the cattle," Friede said.
Over the weekend, the farm became the focal point of what the National Weather Service has confirmed was an EF-1 tornado.
"I could hear the wind blowing through the woods," Friede said. "The next thing I heard was a thumping noise and that thumping noise is familiar to me."
Friede says that thumping noise is familiar to him because his family lost their home in a tornado in the Town of Dunn in the 1990s.
"When I heard that noise, I said to my wife, we need to go to the basement and that we did," Friede said.
The noise lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, causing a power outage that lasted through the night. When the sun rose the next morning, Friede found extensive damage.
"It's pretty devastating," Friede said.
Drone video shows heavy barn doors ripped off of Friede's shed. It also shows his hay thrower mangled and his calf shed crumbled after being lifted into the air and thrown approximately 300 yards.
Bigger than that though, is his tree line, which he says was beautiful in every season and will never be the same.
"It's probably one of the most beautiful sites around here in the spring with combination of crab trees and pines," Friede said.
Drone video that spans about half a mile captures countless tall trees that now lie folded in the snow.
"How do you replace 30- to 40-year-old trees? You know, and a nice wind block. How do you replace that? It's gonna take years."
Now, Friede is focused on getting his equipment repaired and replanting his trees.
"We'll bring them back," Friede said.
Friede said he is also looking at the silver lining in the storm, which is that none of his cattle, which were outside at the time, were hurt. Additionally, no people were hurt.
"When things get bad, you got to look at the brighter things in the world," Friede said. "When we look at what's going on in the world you know, we're still pretty good off."