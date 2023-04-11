Stoughton man charged in deadly wrong-way crash on I-39/90 in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A criminal complaint reveals an early Friday morning deadly crash resulting from a wrong-way driver happened only minutes after the car was first reported to authorities.

Jesse Boley, a 26-year-old Stoughton man, is accused of driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39/90, causing a head-on crash that killed the other driver.

Boley was charged Tuesday in Dane County for the crash. Online court records show he's facing three charges: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and knowingly operating while suspending causing death.

The criminal complaint alleges the first report of the wrong-way driver came into Wisconsin State Patrol at around 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 135. Then, it alleges the crash happened around 2:48 a.m. around mile marker 139.2.

The State Patrol trooper who responded to the crash notes in the complaint he "immediately detected an odor of intoxicants" when he found Boley on the ground near the crash. The odor was also present inside of the truck Boley was driving. He also noted Boley had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Boley denied having had any alcohol when the trooper asked, according to the complaint. But, when his person was searched, the trooper found Adderall and a marijuana vape pens.

Field sobriety tests weren't completed because of Boley's injuries from the crash, but authorities did obtain a blood draw warrant. The results of that blood draw were not included in the charging document.

Additionally, the complaint states authorities spoke to a woman who witnessed the crash. She told police the headlights on the truck Boley was driving "must have been off" because she didn't see it coming toward her until the "last moment." She said the lights turned on "for a split second" at the "exact moment" of the crash.

In court Tuesday, Boley was given $50,000 cash bail. If he were to post the bail, he would be ordered to have remote breath monitoring for alcohol and random drug testing. As conditions of his bail, he cannot drive, consume alcohol or possess controlled substances without a prescription.