Stoughton man found dead after crashing into Yahara River on Christmas Eve

DUNKIRK, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Stoughton man was found dead on Christmas Eve after authorities said he crashed into the Yahara River near Dunkirk.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to a crash scene near 2518 Hammond Road in the town of Dunkirk around 8 a.m. for report of a crash.
A Dodge Durango was found in the Yahara River, and the driver was found dead about 100 feet away. Authorities said he was the only person in the vehicle.
On Wednesday, the Dane County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton.
Schaffer said the preliminary investigation shows that Kleven went off the road while going around a corner on the snowy road and drove into the river.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.