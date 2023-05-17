Stoughton Norwegian Dancers perform outside the Capitol to commemorate Syttende Mai

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dancers gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday to commemorate the Norwegian holiday Syttende Mai.

Syttende Mai recognizes the day Norway ratified its constitution.

To celebrate, the 2023 Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performed outside the capitol building. The holiday has been recognized in Stoughton since 1952, and the dance group formed a year later.

"The second year of Syttende Mai, the superintendent of schools decided it would be a really good idea to have a Norwegian dancer group. So, he asked the Fayyad teacher at the high school to start a group that would be kind of a liaison between the school district and the community. And that's when it began," said Staci Heimsoth, Director of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers.

The tradition of the local dancers has been passed down through generations, and benefits kids for years to come.

"Unless you've experienced it yourself. It's really hard to describe. It is such a powerful experience to have as a teenager," Heimsoth said.

State representatives also took the chance to proclaim this weekend a Syttende Mai weekend, where everyone in the state will be honorary Norwegians.

