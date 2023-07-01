Stoughton Opera House throws Catfish River Music Fest in Rotary Park

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Catfish River Music Fest is back this weekend with craft and food vendors, cold beer, kid's events, sidewalk chalk, and three days of live music.
The Stoughton Opera House Friends Association (SOHFA) hosts the Music Fest as their signature fundraiser each year. Crowds are invited to enjoy the festivities and warm weather, while giving back to the community.
The music stage on Friday night featured Nate Gibson and The Stargazers as well as Dead Horses. Saturday crowds will see Playtime Happy Hour, Fendrick & Peck, Kendra Swanson, The Iowans, Charlie Parr, and Armchair Boogie. The Catfish River Music Fest will finish on Sunday with Dave Landau, Boo Mullarky, Three Hours, Moonhouse, The Cactus Blossoms, and Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs.
The festivities are free and fans are asked only for a donation at the gate.
For more information about the SOHFA's signature fundraiser, visit the Catfish River Music Fest website.