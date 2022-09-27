Stoughton police issues 'all clear' after Hoel Avenue gas leak

UPDATE (WKOW) — Those who live or work around Hoel Avenue are safe to return after a gas line broke.
The Stoughton Police Department updated their Facebook post with "all clear" at 11:45 a.m.
STOUGHTON (WKOW) — The Stoughton Police Department says a gas line has broken in the area of Hoel Avenue at HWY 51 and are asking those in the area to evacuate.
In a Facebook post, the Stoughton police said they are evacuating the area of Hoel Avenue south of HWY 51 south and three blocks on each side of Hoel Avenue. The broken gas line is shut down.
In the post, police tell those in the area to "not start their vehicle" but to walk away from the area.
A Stoughton Area School District official told 27 News Stoughton police said schools in the area do not need to evacuate and are currently sheltering in place.
This is a developing story.