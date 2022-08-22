 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stoughton residents, businesses temporarily evacuated due to gas leak

  • Updated
1280x720_80307C00-KONZP

gas leak

 MGN

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — Alliant Energy is repairing a gas line after they say it was hit Monday, causing residents to evacuate briefly.

A spokesperson for Alliant Energy told 27 News, a contractor dug into a gas line in the downtown area.

The utility company shut off the gas line at 12:25 p.m. and said repairs will be done by 3 p.m.

Alliant Energy's spokesperson said a few people were evacuated from homes and business for about 20 minutes, and were able to return inside before 1 p.m.

27 News reached out to the Stoughton Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.

Tags

Recommended for you