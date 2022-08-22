Stoughton residents, businesses temporarily evacuated due to gas leak

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — Alliant Energy is repairing a gas line after they say it was hit Monday, causing residents to evacuate briefly.
A spokesperson for Alliant Energy told 27 News, a contractor dug into a gas line in the downtown area.
The utility company shut off the gas line at 12:25 p.m. and said repairs will be done by 3 p.m.
Alliant Energy's spokesperson said a few people were evacuated from homes and business for about 20 minutes, and were able to return inside before 1 p.m.
27 News reached out to the Stoughton Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.