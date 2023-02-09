Stoughton Schools were some of the few to stay open Thursday, until officials backtracked

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Area School District was one of the few districts in the Madison area to stay open for school Thursday, because school officials said they thought they were outside of where the heaviest snow would fall. They were wrong.
By mid-morning, several inches of snow had already fallen in the Stoughton area and kids were still at school.
When parents saw snow piling up, many like Allison Jorgensen decided to go pick up their kids early.
"I was looking out the front window, watching the snow just pour down and was like, 'uh oh,'" Jorgensen said. "So, I decided to get both the high schooler and the first grader and just get them early."
Jorgensen, like several other parents, thought the district made the wrong decision by staying open.
"I was just really shocked, especially with all the other schools that were closing their schools up," Stoughton parent Randy Weber said. "I just don't understand the reasoning behind it."
At 12:20 p.m., school officials made the decision to call off school early due to deteriorating conditions. They sent out an email to all parents to let them know that their kids would instead be dismissed at 2:00 p.m. instead of the normal dismissal time at 3:00 p.m.
Many parents scrambled to figure out how to pick up their kids. Weber and Jorgensen say they don't understand why they didn't just leave kids in school the extra hour.
District Administrator Dan Keyser released this statement to 27 News about the call:
As of 11 am, the weather system changed, and the tapering off of snow was extended to between 6 - 7 pm. With this new information, we reconnected with municipalities to check on road conditions and drivability. I worked with my team and decided that a one-hour early release was the safest course of action."
However, parents like Weber say the decision wasn't made early enough.
"I don't understand his logic as to when to call off school and not to call off school," Weber said. "It just — he seems backwards on his logic."