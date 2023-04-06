Stoughton teacher who fled Kosovo in 1999 now teaching Ukrainian children English

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — There's nothing quite as special as the bond between teacher and student, but in the case of one teacher at Stoughton's River Bluff Middle School, it goes far beyond the norm.
Shqipe Sadiku is currently an ESL teacher working with Ukrainian refugee children at the school and helping them learn English. It's a job important to her because she's been in their shoes.
"I'm originally from Kosovo," Sadiku said. "The war was going on there for two years and then, in 1999, when the war was getting very dangerous, my dad made the decision that it's not safe for us to stay in Kosovo anymore."
Sadiku and her family fled the country during the height of the conflict between ethnic Albanians and ethnic Serbs. She came to the U.S. as a teenager and went to school here knowing little English.
"Obviously, there's been challenges," Sadiku said. "Like learning the language, the culture."
When Sadiku was growing up, she always wanted to be a teacher. And after a few years in the U.S., she was given the opportunity to teach English at River Bluff.
"What inspired me to be an ESL teacher was living through my experience," Sadiku said. "And then I wanted to help students who come to our state, to make it their second home."
But never did Sadiku think she'd be tasked with something like she's doing now — helping refugees fleeing war just like she did. She says it's been rewarding but tough.
27 News sat down with three of her Ukrainian students — Melaniia, Roman, and Myron — who were all appreciative of her work.
"I leave my relatives," 7th grader Melaniia said. "It was hard for me."
Myron agreed. His family shared pictures with 27 News of time spent in Ukraine living in darkness.
"It was very hard leaving," Myron said. "Because it's my friends and family in Ukraine. Yeah, it was hard."
Roman and his family came from hard-hit Mariupol. They lived in Lviv for a time before taking refuge in the U.S. last fall.
"I was scared to go to school because I don't speak English," Roman said. "It's this that is hard for me. Like talking to friends and other people."
We also sat down with Roman's mother, Valeriia, who said she was even more scared than he was to start a new life in Stoughton.
"About the school, I was very concerned," Valeriia said. "Because our son was studying and learning English, but not enough to study in English."
However, about a week or so in, she realized Roman was doing fine. He quickly made friends and took a liking to basketball.
Roman said "Mrs. Sadiku" and his other teacher "Mrs. Hawkins" had a lot to do with it.
"It's so good teachers in the United States," Roman said. "Because they help, they're so helping."
As much as it pains Sadiku to see these three kids go through an experience she's all too familiar with, she's learned just how important shared human experiences are in understanding one another.
"When these conflicts happen, and then we are like interacting like in first person basis, we realize that we can do so much good for one another," Sadiku said. "And we should always be good to one another as humans."
As we talked about her son, Roman, Valeriia got emotional with gratitude for their teacher, "Mrs. Sadiku." She says the teacher hasn't only impacted her son, but her family.
"I started communicating with her without knowing that she's been through this," Valeriia said. "Later I found out that she had a similar situation and it kind of cheered me up a little bit. Because she smiles. She managed to overcome this situation. I want to be like her."
Sadiku, close by, hugged Valeriia. As the two shared tears and an embrace, Sadiku looked at Valeriia and said, "We'll get this done together, okay?"