Stoughton Vikings celebrate grand opening of the Anderson Complex

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Vikings celebrated a dream come true on Saturday as the Anderson Complex officially opened.
The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, along with new concessions, new bathrooms and a new press box. There is also seating for people with disabilities.
Steve Lyons is the President of the Sports Booster Club. He said the $2.2 million project was made possible by the community.
"The community rallied around this effort from small donors from $5 to $1.1 million, and everyone in between," Lyons said. "From alumni groups, youth, sports, businesses, individuals. That all said, this is a great thing for our community."
Lyon hopes to see concerts, competitions and other community events held at the complex in the future.