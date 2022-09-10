 Skip to main content
Stoughton Vikings celebrate grand opening of the Anderson Complex

  Updated
STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Vikings celebrated a dream come true on Saturday as the Anderson Complex officially opened. 

The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, along with new concessions, new bathrooms and a new press box. There is also seating for people with disabilities.

Steve Lyons is the President of the Sports Booster Club. He said the $2.2 million project was made possible by the community. 

"The community rallied around this effort from small donors from $5 to $1.1 million, and everyone in between," Lyons said. "From alumni groups, youth, sports, businesses, individuals. That all said, this is a great thing for our community."

Lyon hopes to see concerts, competitions and other community events held at the complex in the future. 