Stoughton Vikings Peewee Hockey Team wins first state championship in 14 years

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- For the first time since 2009, one of Stoughton's youth hockey teams won a state championship.
The Stoughton Vikings Peewee A team won it all after a tough match that went into double overtime last weekend. When they returned to Stoughton after their big win, team members and coaches were escorted into town with a big welcome by fans and family members.
On Tuesday, members of the team joined 27 News for the unveiling of their championship banner, now on display at the Mandt Community Center.
The team's head coach, Taylor Shaffer, said the win shows that hard work pays off.
"There's a lot of joy," Shaffer said. "I mean, you couldn't have wrote a better ending for these kids. It's pretty much a storybook ending for them."
The win this season is especially significant for Shaffer, who unexpectedly lost his wife just before the season began.
"She passed away suddenly," Shaffer said. "But last year after we lost to Burnett in the first round, she actually told me you guys will beat 'em next year. So really special to do that this year."
All of the players wore her initials "BMS" on their helmets throughout the season and painted the initials on the home ice rink as well.