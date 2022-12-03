Stouhgton's Victorian Holiday Weekend in full swing

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Right now, the City of Stoughton's Victorian Holiday Weekend is in full swing.
A 27 News photographer stopped by the celebration Saturday and spoke to area Girl Scouts contributing to the holiday cheer by wrapping gifts -- many of which were bought local.
"Its quicker here and I like to wrap presents," said Molly, a member of Troop 7313.
In addition to being quick, getting your presents wrapped by Girl Scouts helped support their organization. If you liked your wrapped gift, you could make a donation to help fund Girl Scouts events and supplies.
"Paying for patches, for different events girls participate in like the Memorial Day parade, the Homecoming parade, you name it," said Sarah Rosenstein, leader of Troop 7313.
Stoughton's Victorian Holiday Weekend continues Sunday. In addition to shopping, you can enjoy festive décor and sweet treats. More information can be found online.