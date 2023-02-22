 Skip to main content
Stranger enters Madison home, tells resident 'don't be afraid'

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man is in custody after police say he went into a stranger's home late Monday evening. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place around 11 p.m. on Troy Drive, between Harper Road and Lerdahl Road. 

She said a man working in his basement heard someone say "don't be afraid." 

After he heard this, he went upstairs to "alert his son," and they were able to get the stranger outside before police arrived. 

Fryer said the suspect, who she identifies as Seth Smith, 47, made a "variety of excuses" as to why he was in the home.

He's now facing burglary and disorderly conduct charges, according to Fryer.  

