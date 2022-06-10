Stray showers/storms to end Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is almost here and as we end the week, southern Wisconsin will see a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances stick around through the day on Saturday before we turn up the heat and humidity as we head into next week.
The storms will most likely be non severe as the move south; small hail and windy conditions may be possible with stronger storms. They'll develop, most likely, by the mid afternoon across northern parts of the viewing area and steadily move southwards. By the time we head into the overnight, the storms will dissipate leaving us with left over cloud cover.
Saturday there'll be partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms more consistently through the day. Like Friday, those storms should not be severe but, once again, small hail and gusty winds may be possible.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures climb into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with dew points climbing into the 70s as well... so it's going to be a hot and humid couple of days before relief returns by next weekend.