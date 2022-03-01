'Streatery' program has helped restaurants & bars survive

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison started the "Streatery" program to allow establishments to turn parking lots and parking meter spaces into outdoor dining areas.
The city's street vending coordinator says it's made a huge difference.
"From what I've heard, and the feedback I received from business owners is that it truly kept them in business, and it helped them survive, and is helping them lean towards the thriving side," said Meghan Blake-Horst, street vending coordinator for City of Madison.
A proposal is on the table to make the program permanent. The city council will vote on it March 15.