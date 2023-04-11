Strep cases high while antibiotic supplies remain low

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring a rise in strep infections among kids and making things worse, the antibiotic used to treat it is now harder to get.
There’s a national shortage of the liquid antibiotic amoxicillin. Strep infections can range from minor to potentially life threatening, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says there are other treatment options.
“You could use the chewable tablets,” says Dr. Ashleshka Kaushik. “You could use the tablet form which can be crushed and mixed in various palatable foods like applesauce, etc. and then you could also use capsules.”
There are alternative therapies as well, like penicillin.
Dr. Kaushik recommends talking to your doctor about the right option for you and your family.