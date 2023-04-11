 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

Strep cases high while antibiotic supplies remain low

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring a rise in strep infections among kids and making things worse, the antibiotic used to treat it is now harder to get.

There’s a national shortage of the liquid antibiotic amoxicillin. Strep infections can range from minor to potentially life threatening, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says there are other treatment options.

“You could use the chewable tablets,” says Dr. Ashleshka Kaushik. “You could use the tablet form which can be crushed and mixed in various palatable foods like applesauce, etc. and then you could also use capsules.”

There are alternative therapies as well, like penicillin.

Dr. Kaushik recommends talking to your doctor about the right option for you and your family.