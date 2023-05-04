Stretch of 70s begin today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Every afternoon in the forecast will be warmer than normal.
Expect a sun-cloud mix today with temperatures jumping to the low to mid 70s this afternoon! Isolated shower chances this evening through Friday, mainly in central Wisconsin. Temperatures tomorrow will get to the low 70s again.
A few more showers are storms possible Friday night with a mainly dry, but breezy Saturday in the low 70s. A few more showers and storms possible Saturday night and Sunday and by the afternoon we'll be in the low to mid 70s again.
Even warmer next workweek in the mid 70s with a few storms possible.