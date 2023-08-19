Strides for Africa raises money with fundraising Run/Walk

MADISON (WKOW) -- Strides for Africa hosted its 14th Annual Run/Walk at McPike Park on Saturday.
The family friendly event calls on the community to raise money and awareness for the water crisis in Africa while enjoying a 5k, relay or kids fun run.
Chris Jimieson, the Strides for Africa race organizer, discussed the impact of this year's increased community engagement.
"We noticed about a 50% increase in participation this year," he said, explaining that the day's 44 completed projects benefit an estimated 48,400 people in rural Africa.
Finding success in numbers alone, Jimieson shared that there are various additional benefits to the fundraiser as well. Strides for Africa workers said that education is the most important variable in sparking change.
"Here in the United States most of us are fortunate to be able to turn on a faucet each day, but over in rural Africa it's a different story," Jimieson said.
Because of the accessibility of clean water in the United States, Jimieson said the conditions in Africa are often forgotten.
"I just hope people are educated [and] that they learn more about what the water crisis is in Africa, and what we're trying to do here locally to have a positive impact globally," he said.
More information on events and involvement can be found on the Strides for Africa webpage.