 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Strides for Africa raises money with fundraising Run/Walk

  • Updated
  • 0
Strides for Africa

MADISON (WKOW) -- Strides for Africa hosted its 14th Annual Run/Walk at McPike Park on Saturday. 

The family friendly event calls on the community to raise money and awareness for the water crisis in Africa while enjoying a 5k, relay or kids fun run. 

Chris Jimieson, the Strides for Africa race organizer, discussed the impact of this year's increased community engagement. 

"We noticed about a 50% increase in participation this year," he said, explaining that the day's 44 completed projects benefit an estimated 48,400 people in rural Africa. 

Finding success in numbers alone, Jimieson shared that there are various additional benefits to the fundraiser as well. Strides for Africa workers said that education is the most important variable in sparking change. 

"Here in the United States most of us are fortunate to be able to turn on a faucet each day, but over in rural Africa it's a different story," Jimieson said. 

Because of the accessibility of clean water in the United States, Jimieson said the conditions in Africa are often forgotten. 

"I just hope people are educated [and] that they learn more about what the water crisis is in Africa, and what we're trying to do here locally to have a positive impact globally," he said. 

More information on events and involvement can be found on the Strides for Africa webpage

Tags

Recommended for you