Stroke continue to be leading cause of death among Americans, here's signs you need to know

WAUSAU (WKOW) — Stroke is a leading cause of death among Americans, but many people reported not knowing the signs of this serious condition.
According to one study, only 38% of people are aware of all major stroke symptoms and knew to call 911 immediately.
Doctors with Aspirus Health say every second counts and urge using the BE FAST acronym in identifying symptoms.
- Balance: Sudden loss of coordination or balance
- Eyes: Sudden change in vision
- Face: Sudden weakness on one side of the face or facial droop
- Arm: Sudden arm or leg numbness or weakness
- Speech: Sudden slurred speech, trouble speaking, trouble understanding speech
- Terrible Headache: Sudden onset of a terrible headache
“Because stroke affects the brain and how someone perceives what is happening to them, the person having the stroke might not realize what is occurring,” said Fawzi Hindi, MD, Neurologist at Aspirus Spine and Neurosciences. “That is why it is crucial for everyone, no matter what your age, to know the signs of stroke.”
Research also shows strokes are happening more often in younger generations, so it is crucial for people of all ages to be on the lookout.